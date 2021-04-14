Big Dam Bridge 100 opens registration for in-person cycling event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The 15th annual Big Dam Bridge 100 cycling event is set for September 25 and registration is open now.

The 2021 tour will be held as a mass start, in-person event which will comply with all Arkansas Department of Health and Center for Disease Control COVID-19 guidelines on the day of the ride.

“As active cases of Covid-19 continue to fall and vaccinations continue rolling out, we are optimistic that conditions in the fall will allow for our traditional, large-scale ride. However, we are building backup plans for our cyclists because we realize how much people are ready to return to the experience of riding with their friends and fellow cyclists, and we couldn’t be more excited to be able to make that happen on our great courses,” said Bruce Dunn, event director of the Big Dam Bridge 100.

If health concerns prohibit a mass gathering of potentially 3,500 cyclists at one time, a contingency plan is in place to conduct a hybrid in-person ride that will take place during two to three days the same weekend.

The tour will be featuring five routes which will range from 15 to 105 miles across Central Arkansas. Every route will include aid stations that will provide food, liquids, first-aid and volunteer support.

Post-ride food and drinks will be included after a unique finish-line experience.

Arvest Bank is the presenting sponsor of the event.

“In 2019, the race attracted almost 3,500 riders from 33 states and the economic impact was estimated at a little over $2 million dollars,” said Jim Cargill, president and CEO of Arvest Bank in Central, Northeast and Southwest Arkansas.

Proceeds from the ride benefit the Big Dam Bridge Foundation, a nonprofit that works to promote, support and preserve the bridge famous for being one of the longest bridges in America for pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

To register for the Big Dam Bridge 100, view route options, deadlines, updates, the jersey, unique finisher medal and swag bag, or to sign up for the weekly newsletter, visit the event website.

Follow the Big Dam Bridge 100 Cycling Tour on Facebook and the BDB100Arkansas on Instagram.