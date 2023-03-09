LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The embattled Big Country Chateau apartment complex was fined after the court found the complex had multiple code violations.

Big Country was given the maximum fine for a total of 30 code violations in Little Rock Environmental Court. The fine is nearly $32,000 dollars.

In the sentencing order signed by State District Judge Mark Levertt, it says the decision was not reached haphazardly. The court viewed the evidence and heard witness testimony showing widespread life safety violations.

Big Country Chateau has been the center of controversy after complaints from tenants arose, saying that living conditions in the apartments were poor and that utilities were shut off despite rent being paid.

The judge’s office said that if the fine is not paid, a warrant for failure to pay would be issued.