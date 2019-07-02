Big changes coming for the Pettaway neighborhood in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Big business development is on horizon for an up-and-coming Little Rock neighborhood.

The Pettaway community is just past the SOMA district, near 21st and Rock.

A pair of neighbors are behind the project.

The Pettaway business district is a multi-phase development on Rock and 21st that the brains behind the project hope will foster new businesses, as well as growth and develop ent for the corner of the community that they call home.

“There is a diverse group of people that are influxing in the area,” says business owner Jimmy Hinton. “It’s a great time to maybe stretch out and do something different.”

The doorway to opportunity is what Hinton found on 21st Street in Little Rock’s Pettaway neighborhood.

“We saw all of the development in the neighborhood and that it was the perfect fit,” explains Hinton.

Wheels are turning on more changes right across the street.

Local developer Michael Orndoff, in collaboration with his neighbor, came up with the Pettaway Business District.

“Developing a space where small businesses can grow from the back of their SUV or their garage to a micro-business district where they can get storefront legitimacy,” says Orndoff.

Rendering show space for small businesses, restaurants, even a farmer’s market.

“We can bring in two different types of revenue,” says Orndoff.

Positive changes Adam Fogleman, the president of the Downtown Community Development Corporation was happy to hop on board with.

“Pettaway is a space where you can live, work and play,” Fogleman says.

A newly-seen potential that already existing business owners like Jimmy Hinton say will make this piece of Little Rock really shine.

“It puts the city in a great light,” Hinton says.

Orndoff says this project should begin the building phase at the beginning of 2020, but you will start to see progress on the purchased property as early as next month.