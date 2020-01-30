Better Business Bureau list tips to help you not get scammed this tax season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tax season is prime time for crooks and con-artists to take advantage of people trying to file their refunds.

The Better Business Bureau of Arkansas has given out six tips for people to follow as way to help them combat potential and serious identity theft.

Janet Robb is the CEO and President of the BBB in Arkansas and said that she has seen consumers getting scammed year after year, only to later find out that a quick google search could have easily prevented the crime.

Robb said people need to be diligent when researching tax return preparer, and ask more questions before just handing over private and personal information.

“The scam artist are not going away and the internet has just made it easier, and easier, and easier to appear to be something that you are not. So you need to be the smart one. Do your homework, call the BBB go to BBB.org.”

Robb said many scammers pose as agents with the Internal Revenue Service by sending emails with fake tax bills and transcripts.

The malicious emails often include an attachment that is not a document from the IRS, but instead infectious malware that can collect data from your computer.

Lastly, she recommends recording names and collecting business cards from all tax preparers you’ve spoken with and simply call the BBB for confirmation.

Most people get help filing their taxes, either from computer software or a professional tax preparer. But horror stories in the media about tax service rip offs and scams have some consumers concerned about who they can trust with their financial data and private information.

A paid tax return preparer is primarily responsible for the overall, substantive accuracy of your tax return(s). If there is a problem with your return or you are audited by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the tax preparer can help you address the issue and can often represent you. The preparer is required to sign your tax forms (paper or electronic) and provide their preparer tax identification number (PTIN), a number assigned by the IRS.

Better Business Bureau advises taxpayers to be extra cautious when choosing a tax preparer, since that person or company will have access to your personally identifiable information (PII). Here are some BBB tips to help you find a tax preparer you can trust.

Get Referrals. To find a tax preparer, start by asking friends and family for recommendations, then check BBB Business Reviews at bbb.org. Look beyond the letter grade; complaint details and Customer Reviews will tell you about others’ experiences.

