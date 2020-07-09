Bentonville Film Foundation confirms revised dates for sixth annual film festival

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (News release)—The Bentonville Film Foundation today announced that the upcoming 6th Annual Bentonville Film Festival, co-founded by Festival Chair Geena Davis, will take place August 10-16, 2020. Structured as a hybrid event, this year’s festival will offer virtual presentations and world premieres of films, panels, and special events, alongside select drive-in screenings and additional on-the-ground events throughout the greater Bentonville, Arkansas area.

Programming details, including official film selections, events, presentations, participating jurors, panelists, and more, are still to come. Ticket sales will go live on July 20, 2020.

For more information visit the Bentonville Film Festival Foundation.