BENTON, Ark. – Benton Utilities is asking its customers to start conserving their energy and water usage due to triple-digit heat and less than normal rainfall.

The company said that small adjustments made by many can have a profound effect on the electric and water systems and help extend the use of resources.

Temperatures have been pushing above 100 degrees across the state and are expected in the days to come.

Saline County is at high risk also of wildfire danger, where there is also currently a burn ban in place.

Tips being requested to conserve by the utility company are:

Energy

• Raise your thermostats two or more degrees above your normal comfort zone.

• Ceiling fans and lights should only be in use if you are occupying the room.

• Unplug unused electronics. Standby power and display lighting add up.

• Block afternoon sun with window coverings.

• Reduce heat in your kitchen by grilling outdoors.

• Hang-dry laundry if possible.

• Skip the heat-dry setting on your dishwasher.

• Increase refrigerator thermostat temperature, but do not exceed 40°F.

• Use energy-efficient light bulbs.

• Replace HVAC air filters.

Water

• Water lawns every other day. (Change sprinkler systems to manual mode if necessary.)

o Even-numbered addresses; Monday, Wednesday, Friday

o Odd-numbered addresses; Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

• Do not water lawns on Sundays or on days receiving rainfall.

• Do not water lawns between 9 AM and 6 PM.

• Run washing machine and dishwasher after 8 PM.

• Take shorter showers (approx. 5 minutes).

• Turn off water while brushing teeth or shaving.

Benton Utilities is asking people within the community to spread the word to help in extending the strength in resources.