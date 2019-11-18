Benton teen accused of breaking into vehicles, firing shot at apartment complex arrested by police

BENTON, Ark. — Police responded to a call Sunday evening about a person breaking into vehicles and firing shots at people at the Longhill Apartments.

When officers arrived they were able to take the 16-year-old into custody without incident.

Police say the suspect is facing charges of Aggravated Robbery, breaking and entering and terroristic threatening and also possession of controlled substances.

Police are still investigating the situation.

If you have any information about the incident you are asked to call the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171.

