Benton students learn what life is like being blind

BENTON, Ark. — Being able to see and hear may be two senses we take for granted.

Students at Benton Middle School are learning what life is like being blind.

Students at the Arkansas School for the Blind were at Benton Middle School, giving them a first hand look at what it’s like having little to no sight.

The students say it’s a good way to walk in their shoes, and it showed the students what it’s like if they see someone who is blind in every day life.

“We really like showing kids, yes we’re blind, you can come up to us and say hello. We don’t bite. We just want to show we are all very friendly,” says Bryson Jones a student from the Arkansas School for the Blind.