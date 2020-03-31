Benton School District gives computers to aid online learning

BENTON, Ark. — COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in learning for hundreds of thousands of kids across the state, and some school districts are going to extra mile to make sure at-home learning is possible for all students.

The Benton county school district is making technology and online learning accessible to its students.

Keeping up with school work is a must for Jamie Swords kids while she waits to find out if her they will be back in the classroom this school year after temporary closures because of COVID-19.

“I think online learning is going to be what’s best for my son” said Jamie sword, parent, but not every parent has the technology to make this type of learning reality; so the Benton School district decided to address the issue.

“If you don’t have the device you can’t even participate in it and all these kids need to see their teacher still those relationships are essential to everything we do” said Ronda Redmond assistant principal.

Tuesday computers were given to any parent that pulled up with a student in the district, and for Jamie who is a teacher herself; she tells me others could take a page out of Benton school district’s lesson plan for at-home learning.

“I need to tell my school district what they are doing because I think it’s really really great that they are offering this for students,” said Jamie sword, parent.

The district also sent parents home with a list of locations with free WiFi in case they don’t have access to internet.