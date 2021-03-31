Benton School District announces plan for masks after state mandate lifted

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton School district took to social media Wednesday night to announce the formal decision for Benton schools and the mask mandate.

Benton Schools announced that they will give students and staff the choice to wear a mask while on campus.

This announcement comes after Gov. Hutchinson lifted the state mask mandate Tuesday, March 30 and gave the option to school districts to decide on their own mandate.

The Benton School District gave this statement in the post regarding the decision:

“The overall health and safety of the community remains a priority, and all staff members were given the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.” Benton School District

At this time, Governor Hutchinson has said those 16 years or older will also have the opportunity to receive the vaccine.