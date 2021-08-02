Benton police seek woman for questioning in deadly crash

BENTON, Ark. – A deadly multi-vehicle crash has sparked a search for an unidentified woman by the Benton Police Department.

BNPD detectives believe the woman is the fourth driver involved in a July 13 multiple vehicle wreck near the Big Red Valero station on U.S. 67. One person died due to injuries suffered during the crash.

Investigators said witness statements and video footage confirmed the woman was at the scene of the crash but added that they have not been able to determine her identity.

BNPD detectives are now asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the woman in hopes of speaking with her about the incident.

The woman was driving a dark-colored SUV or crossover with a luggage rack on the rear of the vehicle. The vehicle may show damage to the front driver’s side. Officers did say that the exact make and model of the vehicle are currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BNPD. Tips may be called in at 501-776-5947, 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message or at CityProtect.com.