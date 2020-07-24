Benton Police searching for suspect car in hit-and-run incident

BENTON, Ark. – The Benton Police Department is searching for a suspect car involved in a hit-and-run incident that happened July 24, near the 17700 block on I-30.

Police have identified the victim as Dustin Thompson, 28, of Alexandria, Louisiana.

Video footage obtained from surrounding businesses shows Thompson being hit by a dark-colored 1998-2003 GMC Sierra pick-up.

The car was traveling westbound and has damage to the grill and the right front quarter panel and headlight.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Benton Police. You can remain anonymous by sending a text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, or at www.cityprotect.com

This investigation is on-going.

