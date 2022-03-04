BENTON, Ark. – Benton police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 17-year-old boy.

In a social post, police said Isaiah Michael Boren Ramser was last seen Thursday near Cherry Crossing.

Police said he was wearing a white t-shirt with a gray zip-up hoodie, black Puma sweatpants or blue jeans, white and black tennis shoes and a black backpack.

Ramser stands at 6 feet 3 inches and weighs 145 pounds, according to Benton police.

Police asks that anyone with information on Ramser’s whereabouts to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-776-5947 or text “BENTONPD plus your message” to 847411.