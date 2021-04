BENTON, Ark. – Benton police are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Destiny Bruton, 15, is described as White female who is 5’4″, 130 pounds and has chin-length blue-green hair.

She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a maroon romper, black zip-up hoodie and white Crocs.

If you know of her whereabouts contact Benton Police at 501-778-1171 or the TIP LINE at 501-315-8477.