BENTON, Ark. – Benton police are asking for the public’s help in searching for an 11-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother.

Police said 11-year-old Stonie Thompson and 12-year-old Bentley Theriot were last seen in the Tyndall Park area.

Authorities said Stonie has shoulder-length blonde hair and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue leggings. Bentley has short blonde hair and was last seen wearing a green/navy t-shirt and green/black shorts.

11-year-old Stonie Thompson

12-year-old Bentley Theriot

If you know about their whereabouts, please contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171.