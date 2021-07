BENTON, Ark. — Benton police have asked the community for help in identifying three people who they said stole products from an ULTA Beauty store on July 1.

Police said that the three seen in the photos stole fragrances and a curling iron totaling more than $1200 in value.

Police ask if anyone has information to call 501-778-1171 or Text “BNPD plus your message” to 274637.