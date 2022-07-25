BENTON, Ark. – Police in Benton are investigating a late-night shooting incident on Sunday that involved officers and left one person dead.

According to officials with the Benton Police Department, the incident happened shortly after 8:15 p.m.

Police are not releasing the identity of the suspect until their family has been notified.

Officials with the BNPD are also not releasing the name of the officer involved, but did confirm that they did not suffer injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing, check back for more updates as information becomes available.