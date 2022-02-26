BENTON, Ark. – Officers with the Benton Police Department are investigating the death of a 3-year-old at Chapel Ridge Apartments on Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to a call about an unresponsive juvenile at the apartment complex shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found the child and had him transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

BNPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the scene, and anyone with information is asked to contact the BNPD. Their Tips line can be reached at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS.