Benton police investigating possible hit-and-run that left one man dead

BENTON, Ark.- Benton police say they are investigating after a body was found near Interstate 30 Friday morning.

According to a news release sent Friday afternoon, officers found a man’s body in the 17700 block of I-30 just after 8:30 a.m.

Police say they are trying to identify the victim and notify next of kin.

According to Benton police, preliminary findings suggest this may be a hit-and-run.

If you have information on this case, call the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS.

You can also text your tips anonymously to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message or at www.cityprotect.com.

