BENTON, Ark. – Officers with the Benton Police Department are investigating after a teenager was found dead Sunday morning on the 19000 block of the South Service Road near the Highway 5 Overpass just before 7 a.m.

During the investigation, officers found the 13-year-old male unresponsive and believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run. The name of the child is not being released at this time.

Officers found evidence at the scene that suggests a black Nissan Pathfinder with damage to the passenger side was involved in the incident.

Detectives with the BNPD Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation into the incident which is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the BNPD at 501-778-1171 or 501-776-5947.