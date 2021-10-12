Benton police investigating deadly Monday afternoon motorcycle crash

BENTON, Ark. – One person is dead after a motorcycle and vehicle collided in Benton Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Benton Police Department said officers responded to the intersection of Sharon Road and Dogwood behind the Home Depot around 2 p.m.

Authorities said the driver of the motorcycle, 42-year-old Johnny Griffin of Bauxite, was suffering from major injuries at the scene of the crash. Griffin was taken to a local hospital but died of his injuries shortly after.

The police Accident Reconstruction Team and Criminal Investigation Division responded to review the crash scene. As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges had been filed and the case remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.

Anonymous tips can also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.