Benton police identify victim, charges pending against driver in fatal hit-and-run

BENTON, Ark.- Benton police said Friday afternoon they have a suspect in the hit-and-run on July 23 near the 17700 block of Interstate 30 that killed Dustin Thompson, 28, of Alexandria, Louisiana.

Dustin Thompson (Photo Courtesy: Benton Police Department)

Officials say the suspect’s identity and charges will be released next week, pending further case review.

Police say Thompson left Dollar Tree on Military Road just before 9 p.m. on July 23.







Officials say video footage obtained from surrounding businesses and evidence analysis confirms Thompson was hit shortly after 9 p.m. by a dark-colored 1998-2003 GMC Sierra pickup.

If you have any additional information on this investigation, call the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171, 501-315-TIPS, text CRIMES (274637) with the keyword “BNPD” in the body of the message or at www.cityprotect.com.

