BENTON, Ark. – Police in Benton are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who officers said has autism.

According to the Benton Police Department, 22-year-old Xephen Re was last seen on South Street and appeared to be headed to the downtown area.

Xephen Red (Image from Benton Police Department)

Officers said Red was wearing a dark shirt and jeans and that he was carrying a backpack.

Police said Red may also be accompanied by the dog pictured below.

Police believe this dog may be traveling with Xephen Red (Image from Benton Police Department)

Anyone with any information on the location of Xephen Red is asked to call the Benton Police Department at 501-776-5948 or 501-778-1171. Tips can also be sent in by text by sending BENTONPD plus the message to 847411.