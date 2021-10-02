Benton PD: Man arrested in August murder investigation

BENTON, Ark. – A man facing a capital murder charge in connection with an August homicide was arrested on Friday, according to Benton police.

According to investigators, 36-year-old Termaine Anderson was wanted in connection to the August 10 killing of 31-year-old Ryan Keith Montgomery.

Investigators said Anderson was last seen driving a silver Honda picking up Montgomery around 32nd and Potter Streets in Little Rock the night of the killing. That vehicle was later found burned.

Police say Anderson also has a previous murder conviction and has been connected to other violent crimes.

