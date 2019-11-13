Benton high school class turns into Santa’s workshop

BENTON, Ark. – A Benton High School shop class has turned into Santa’s workshop ahead of the holiday season.

“It’s like Santa’s workshop and Coach Jones is our Santa,” said senior Sean Thorton.

The class has been building life sized playhouses as a class project. Now the school plans on selling them.

“There is a lot of hard work put into these by us students,” Thorton added.

Each house will go for around $400 dollars. All of that money will be put back into the shop program. It will help buy supplies for the class. Each house is custom built from scratch. Right now the class plans on building 6 but wouldn’t mind if more orders came it.

“It’s the perfect Christmas gift because every little kid needs a play house,” said class teacher Jamie Jones.

But the class is about more than just creating these life like gifts.

“You can have a career out of it and we have had quite a few come through that have started careers and gone into construction management, plumbing, electrical,” Jones added.

If you are interested in purchasing one of the houses contact Benton High School at (501) 778-3288. They should be ready by the first week in December.