BENTON, Ark. – A central Arkansas family has been hitting the road – and will continue to do so until they complete their “MK and TJ – 50 States Tour”.

“We bought the van – and we moved into that so we could live on the road,” MK Nichols said.

They wanted the opportunity to see the country.

“In 2020 when we were stuck at home for a while – we definitely had dreams,” she said.

After careful consideration – MK and TJ Nichols both agreed there was no reason not to.

“We put some time and research in consideration on if this would be a right step for us,” TJ Nichols said.

They say this kind of life isn’t for everyone – but that they really love it.

Their van has plenty of space for people who want to be close. A sliding door opens to a kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. They have solar panels on top, and a lot of extra add-ons to make their experience comfortable.

I just think about how lucky we are to get to do this, how much work it is, but how much fun it is and how much we get to know each other better” MK said.

The couple has visited 25 states – and has 25 more to go to complete their tour.

“It’s really cool to get to know each state because they each have their own personality,” MK said.

They shared with us that the majority of all their adventures – are suggested by someone else. If you have a spot in mind they cannot miss, message them on Instagram @MKandTJ.

“Hey, if you’ve got a dream, get out and go get it,” TJ said.