Benton convenience store robbery suspect in custody, facing multiple charges

BENTON, Ark. (News release) — The Benton Police Department detectives have made an arrest following their investigation of a robbery that occurred at Bullocks (15536 I-30) on April 16 just after 2:30 a.m.

BNPD Criminal Investigations Division gathered video footage from multiple locations and began working leads. The public’s assistance was requested in helping identify the suspect, and numerous tips were received which led to the identification and arrest of 20-year-old Paul Michael Lovell of Benton.

After detectives obtained and executed search warrants, Lovell turned himself in Tuesday, April 21. He was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges of Aggravated Robbery, a Class Y felony, Use of Another Person’s Property to Facilitate Certain Crimes, a Class B felony, and Theft of Property, a Class A misdemeanor.

“BNPD wishes to thank the public for their help with this investigation,” said Sergeant Dustin Hamm. “The tips were an invaluable tool that helped solidify the evidence and leads and, ultimately, led to the arrest of Mr. Lovell.”

Anyone with details regarding this case or any other BNPD investigation is always encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.