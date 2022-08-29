BENTON, Ark. – Benton city officials confirmed Monday that a Whataburger is coming to the area.

A spokesperson for the city said that the Texas-based restaurant will be on Alcoa Road next to Bank OZK and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Whataburger currently has six locations in Arkansas. There are two in Fayetteville, one in Magnolia, Rogers, Springdale and Texarkana. Once the restaurant opens in Benton, it will be the first one in central Arkansas.

City officials have not released any information on when the restaurant will open.