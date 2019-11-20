Benton business owner convicted of medicaid fraud

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge with a bipartisan group of state attorneys general speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. A bipartisan coalition of 48 states along with Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia said Monday it is investigating whether Google’s search and advertising business is engaged in monopolistic behavior. It follows a Friday announcement of a similar multistate probe targeting Facebook. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the conviction of a Benton business owner who fraudulently billed Medicaid more than $64,000 for speech therapy services at a daycare for children who did not attend the daycare and/or did not need speech therapy.

“It is a shame that a person who is licensed to help others is instead manipulating the Medicaid system, and using children’s identities to do it,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “This case proves those attempting to defraud Arkansans will be held accountable.”

Jennifer Rogers, 44, owns Arkansas Therapy Source, LLC. She was convicted of one count of Medicaid Fraud, a Class A Felony, and one count of Theft by Deception, a Class B Felony.

The Office of the Medicaid Inspector General referred the case to the Arkansas Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) after a desk audit of Arkansas Therapy Source, LLC identified potential fraud. The evidence included a physician’s signature that had been cut out and taped to a blank referral form, as well as a lack of progress notes to support services billed to Medicaid. The investigation revealed all of Rogers’ Medicaid billing was from February 2017 to March 2018.

Investigators uncovered 41 instances where speech services were billed to Medicaid. In many cases, Rogers was not living in Arkansas during the time of the billed services. To date, Rogers has made no billing or treatment records available. Rogers was arrested in September 2018 and pleaded guilty Monday. She was ordered to pay $64,000 in restitution and to pay a fine of $51,000 as well as court costs. She also received 5 years of probation.

The Sixth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney, Larry Jegley, swore in Assistant Attorney General Sean Strode as a Special Deputy Prosecuting Attorney in this case.

Medicaid fraud occurs when Medicaid providers use the program to obtain money for which they are not entitled. To report suspected fraud, contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office at (800) 482-8982 or visit ArkansasAG.gov.