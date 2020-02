LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans will be getting a taste of winter with morning temps in the 20’s as the week winds down.

But 115 years ago, the cold was far more extreme.

The National Weather Service says on this day in 1905, a short-lived but severe cold outbreak sent temperatures below zero in a large part of Arkansas.

The temperature fell to -29 at Gravette, which remains the all-time record low temperature for the state of Arkansas.