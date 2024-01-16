CONWAY, Ark. – Conway locals are saddened by the loss of a local bakery after it caught on fire Monday night.

The Conway Fire Department said on Monday night at 6:17 p.m. they got a call about the fire at PattiCakes Bakery in downtown. They said multiple crews worked well after midnight to get the fire under control.

Some crews even returned on Tuesday to deal with a flame that rekindled, which city officials say are common and shouldn’t pose a threat.

Next door to PattiCakes is Palmer Music Company. Owner Preston Palmer said the whole city came out to support PattiCakes.

“It’s just a tragedy, it’s awful. There’s not many people in this community that match up with Patti,” Palmer said. “She is great, she helps everyone all the time they have been in business forever.”

Jamie Bosanko said he and his family liked the treats at PattiCakes Bakery but now the business has been reduced to ash.

“We didn’t know it was burned down until we turned the corner and we saw this and all of our mouths dropped,” Bosanko said.

Although Palmer’s business is still standing, the fire did have an impact on it.

“There was water and smoke damage,” Palmer explained. “With the nature of our business, the wooden instruments that we sell, don’t do well with smoke and water.”

Palmer said they’re waiting to talk with their insurance company because the fix is costly.

“I mean three-quarters of a million to half a million, somewhere around there,” Palmer said.

He said his business will remain closed for the next couple of days as they send updates on their Facebook page. Palmer noted that he and the owner of PattiCakes do have something in common.

“We’re trying to put our foot in front of the last one and keep going forward,” Palmer said.

KARK 4 News has reached out to the owner of Patticakes Bakery and have not heard back yet.