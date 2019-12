BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — The Bella Vista Police Department is searching for a runaway juvenile.

Savannah Bollinger, 14, left home sometime overnight December 28. She was last seen wearing pajamas with an olive-colored coat and is likely traveling with another teen.

Bollinger is about 5’7″ and 135 pounds with curly long brunette hair and hazel eyes. She wears multi-colored circular glasses.

If you have any information, please call the Bella Vista Police Department at 479-855-3771.