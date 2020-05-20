Bella Vista Bypass construction paused due to employee testing positive for COVID-19

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista Bypass construction has been halted after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Randy Ort with ArDOT, the employee that tested positive was last on the job May 11, and the contractor identified seven other people that possibly came into contact with the infected employee.

Five of the seven have tested negative and the other two are awaiting results.

Due to the positive test, the contractor has not been working since May 11.

They plan to resume operations Tuesday, May 26 if the final two tests come back negative.