Beebe schools go to complete virtual learning temporarily as COVID-19 numbers grow

Beebe schools have announced that starting tomorrow, they will go strictly toward virtual learning through the rest of the week. The school district currently has 28 active COVID cases with 302 students and faculty in quarantine.

Superintendent of the Beebe School District, Dr. Chris Nail posted a video on Facebook laying out the plan.

Meals will be delivered via bus routes to students. Buses will leave school at 11 am for meal delivery.

Pre-K and Daycare will remain open during regular school hours. Before and After School Care will only be open for Pre-K students on these three days.

The Badger Family Pantry will still be open this Wednesday from 8:30 – 12:30, but it will be drive-thru only.

All athletic events are postponed until after the Thanksgiving break. Teams may continue to practice their respective sports but must adhere to all summer protocols.

Updates will be sent out about other activities as they become available.

