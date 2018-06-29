Beebe Middle School Principal Hires Civil Rights Attorney after Arrest Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mt. Arratt Baptist Church in Beebe [ + - ]

BEEBE, Ark. - A middle school principal's church stands behind her and her family after what they say was an unfair arrest that "demonstrates a clear pattern of harassment and racial injustices toward the minority family."

Beebe Middle School principal Brandy Dillin, her husband Mickey and son Brandon were all arrested at their home on May 17, 2018 by Beebe Police.

Brandy and Mickey were accused of hosting a party for minors where there was alcohol and marijuana. Their son Brandon is facing a charge of Minor in Possession of Alcohol.

The Dillin's church, Mt. Arratt Baptist Church in Beebe, created a GoFundMe account to help with the costs of repaying the bond for the family and the services of civil rights attorney John Walker. The legal costs are expected to exceed $25,000.

The family pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this month.

Brandy Dillin says she believes it's a hate crime and that the trouble with the Beebe Police Department and city officials started in 2016 when her son Brandon, then 16, got into an altercation with a 35-year-old man. Dillin says her son was charged in the incident but charges against the adult were dropped.

Dillin says she reached out to various different agencies, including the ACLU, Attorney General, State Police, the FBI and others, for help with how to handle the situation with law enforcement and city officials she believes are corrupt.

During a correspondence White County Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Reed had via email with Brandy Dillin in January of 2018, Reed suggested Dillin seek counsel of a private attorney regarding any civil rights or constitutional violations.

Dillin maintains she and her husband were not aware of any drugs or alcohol being used outside her home.

The Dillins will be back in court on July 19, 2018.