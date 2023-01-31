BEE BRANCH, Ark. – Ice was found covering many of the roads in Van Buren County on Tuesday.

The main interstates and highways through the county were clear earlier in the day.

Highway 65 in Bee Branch being treated but there were still some ice patches. The side roads and parking lots looked like an ice rink.

One woman said she forced her husband to drive her to work so she didn’t have to brave the conditions.

“The main roads are pretty slick but nothing like the side roads. They’re way worse,” Sheila Watts said. “When we were about to go off our dirt road, and I really thought we were going to hit the ditch, but he’s good.”

Watts says she also wore boots with metal chains on them to help walk on the sidewalks, which were also covered in ice.