Baxter County man arrested for domestic battery and kidnapping

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — On Monday, June 9, at approximately 11:40 p.m., Baxter County Deputies got a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at a house in Salesville. The victim had fled to the neighbor’s house and called 911.

Baxter County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and talked with the suspect at the house and the victim at the neighbor’s house. After an initial investigation, it was determined that approximately an hour earlier the victim and her boyfriend got into a physical confrontation.

The suspect broke a glass and took a piece of the glass and cut a deep gash in the victim’s arm. After cutting the victim he choked her and would not let her leave her house. Later, the victim was able to escape and run next door to her neighbor’s house to call for help.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Mark Walter Frankowitz, 47 of Salesville was arrested and charged with:

Domestic Battery, 2nd Degree — Class C Felony

Kidnapping — Class B Felony

He was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center and is being held on a bond of $25,000 pending his appearance in Baxter County Circuit Court on June 25, 2020.