BATESVILLE, Ark – A World War II veteran in Batesville celebrated his birthday early surrounded by family and friends.

Cornelius Burrow served in the Army during World War II and he said it was a wonderful day to see everyone who came out to celebrate him.

With him turning 100 years old, his loved ones said they’re thankful to share this moment with the man they call a hero.

Burrow’s birthday is on Saturday but he was presented with an American flag for his service on Friday. There were also fellow veterans who stood beside him during the presentation.

“I didn’t think I would make it to 100,” Burrow said.

Burrow’s daughters Cathy Jones and Linda Rounds said despite their dad never wanting recognition for his service in the army, he deserves it.

“He is just a special person to us,” Rounds said.

Jones said her father’s service to America makes her proud.

“He was in Germany and France and he said the greatest thing he ever saw when he returned home was the Statue of Liberty,” Jones said.

In total Burrow has six children who all stood by his side on Friday.

“Emotionally I’m about to tear up but it’s not every day someone lives to be 100 years old,” Burrow said.

Rounds said she is glad she is able to see her dad accomplish this milestone.

“It means a tremendous amount,” Rounds said. “We lost our mother when she was 86 so it is a blessing to have our dad at 100.”

Jones said Burrow overcame a lot of challenges but despite everything, he was always a loving and caring father.

“My mother said when he would sleep he would toss and turn and he was dreaming he was in a foxhole or fighting for his life,” she said.

Burrow and his late wife grew a family that he is still able to see, with 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

“We raised a good family,” Burrow said. “I depended on the young folks to keep me going.”

Although he turns 100 years old on Saturday, he is already looking forward to his next birthday.

“I expect to be 101 next year,” Burrow said.