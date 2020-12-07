Batesville woman recovering after surviving 50-foot fall at Bridal Veil

BATESVILLE, Ark. — A Batesville woman is still recovering after falling 50 feet down an overlook area at Bridal Veil falls earlier this year.

KARK 4 News first spoke to Miranda Hill in the hospital when the incident happened.

Now, nine months later, Hill’s life has changed after breaking both of her ankles. She is now training, though, getting another step closer to learning how to walk all over again.

“Definitely confident, ready to get up and walk away,” she said. “Even if it’s just baby steps, like last week my toes started wiggling, on their own, no pain or nothing, and I was so excited.”

Hill is slowly moving forward from her tragic accident, when she fell 50 feet down a waterfall overlook in Heber Springs.

“I remember it, quite vividly… laying on the rock, gasping for air, my friend holding me,” she recalled.

While the incident at the once-relaxing spot did not take her life, it’s not something she will ever forget. Hill said she’s staying positive and explains the one thing that pushes her every step of the way.

“My family, my children, my grandkids… just thinking about them,” she said.

For over a month, Hill said she has been working at WRNC PROS Therapy with the White River Health System. She said she’s ready to prove herself to the doctors who told her she initially broke both her legs and would never walk again.

“I proved them wrong and I’m thankful,” she told KARK4 News. “A lot of prayer has been sent to me.”

Hill said she hasn’t been able to work at the moment because of her injuries. Her doctors said recovery for this type of injury varies depending on the patient.