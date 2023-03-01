HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – An Arkansas pizzeria was put to the One Bite test over the weekend and received a spectacular review.

Barstool Founder Dave Portnoy visited DeLuca’s Pizzeria in Hot Springs over the weekend as one of his stops on the internet video series One Bite Pizza Reviews.

“It’s the real deal,” Portnoy said in the video as he took a second slice.

DeLuca’s received an 8.7/10, a considerably high score in the history of One Bite Review’s videos.

Fans and restaurant goers can be seen in the video outside DeLuca’s celebrating with the owner and chef Anthony Valinoti while Portnoy thanks him for “spectacular food.”

Valinoti shared the story behind the local pizzeria, noting how it started out of the tragedy of his parent’s deaths.

“My mom and dad had died two days apart from each other,” Valinoti said. “I was just completely miserable.”

The chef said he then made a journey to Italy with the idea of making pizza. After his authentic Italian training, Valinoti said he moved to Hot Springs and never left.

DeLuca’s Pizzeria is becoming such a local favorite it is expanding and opening a second location in Little Rock.

According to the Associated Press, Dave Portnoy began Barstool Sports as a free sports and gambling blog in 2003. It is now a multi-digital platform that covers sports, lifestyle, and entertainment.

One Bite Pizza Reviews is an addition to the Barstool site where the founder “reviews one pizza place a day until he tries them all”, according to One Bite’s YouTube page.