Barrow Road lane closures Nov. 24-27 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Work to widen Interstate 630 will require lane closures on John Barrow Road in Little Rock, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, the outside lanes of John Barrow Road will be closed from the I-630 overpass north to Cloverhill Road to allow construction crews to perform paving operations. One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions. The I-630 westbound on and off ramps will also remain open, but crews will be working on the ramp pavement. This work will occur nightly from Sunday night, November 24 through Wednesday morning, November 27, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Flagging operations will be used to direct traffic around the pavement work. Neighborhoods adjacent to the interstate may experience nighttime and daytime noise impacts during the work.

This project (Job CA0608) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program, which is funded through a 10-year, half-cent sales tax. Interstate 630 is being widened to four lanes in each direction (eight total) for 2.2 miles between the Big Rock Interchange and University Avenue. The widening is estimated to be complete in early 2020. More information on this $87.4 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.