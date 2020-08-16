Bark Bar announces the Inaugural Tournament of Chomp-ions

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (News release) – The Bark Bar is celebrating its 3rd Bark Day and

National Dog Day by hosting a series of socially distant and safe events, The Tournament of

Chomp-ions.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Humane Society. The tournament will take

place every Saturday this month starting August 15. The tournament culminates on Saturday,

August 29, with a medal ceremony when Bark Bar will bestow the coveted Golden Bone to the

winner. The winner will receive a Lifetime Membership to Bark Bar and $100 gift card for its

humans. Secondary awards will be the Goodest Pup Award for those showing the best effort,

and Best Doggie Gear for those wearing the most impressive outfits.



Tournament of Chomp-ions Schedule:

Fetch Chomp-etition Saturday, Aug. 15, 4 p.m.

Trick Chomp-etition Saturday, Aug. 22, 4 p.m.

Dog Day Chomp-etitors Pawty Wednesday, Aug. 26, 6 p.m.

Golden Bone Ceremony Saturday, Aug. 29, 4 p.m.

The events will take place both in-person and online. Winners will be determined from audience

votes via text message. Both in-person and online viewers can vote. In-person seating is limited

and must be reserved in advance. Attendee tickets are $10 (includes one human and one dog),

$5 for additional dog or human. The events will also be live streamed for free to home viewers

and voters.

Only dogs that compete in both the Fetch and the Trick Chomp-etitions are eligible to win the

Golden Bone. All dogs registered for the Fetch and the Trick Comp-etitions are invited to Dog

Day Chomp-etitors Pawty, taking place on Bark Bar’s 3rd Bark Day and National Dog Day,

August 26. Tournament registration is $25 and covers all events. Individual qualifying

chomp-etitions registration is $15. Registration covers participation for one dog and one human.

To purchase a ticket or register your dog to compete, visit HERE.