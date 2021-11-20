Baring Cross residents volunteer to help neighbors with food giveaway

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Volunteers from the Baring Cross neighborhood in North Little Rock gathered to help their neighbors with a free Thanksgiving food box giveaway.

The giveaway was hosted by the Greater New Bible Way Church of God in Christ. Two hundred boxes of food were distributed.

“Coming through this pandemic many people are displaced have not worked,” June D. Joseph, a volunteer at the event, said. “They have children and are trying to make it We just want to let them know we are thinking about them. Hats off to the Arkansas Food Bank.”

The church says they plan to hold a similar food giveaway in December. They say the public can monitor their social media for further details.