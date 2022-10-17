LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Barbie Jones is a central Arkansas resident that knows how to put up a fight when it comes to the big C.

Barbie was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma almost ten years ago, causing her to face 16 rounds of chemotherapy and putting her and her husband Darren’s dreams of fostering children to the side.

After he battle with cancer ended, remission was achieved and the victory bell was rung, the couple’s dream became real-life again. Barbie and Darren quickly became foster parents.

“We signed up to be foster parents, and over the next year we fostered 21 children, some for a day, some for a few hours, some for two years,” Barbie said.

Their hearts still had more room, though, and they adopted six more children and welcomed them as a member of the Jones family.