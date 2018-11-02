Barbershop Burglary; Owner Says It's the Third Time in Four Years Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The owner of a Little Rock barbershop is scrambling to get back to work after his shop was broken into earlier this week.

Corey Slater says his shop A-State Fades Barbershop has been at the same location on Lancaster St. for the last four years and has been broken into three times.

"This is the last straw for break-ins," says Slater.

Slater, his wife and three other barbers work at the shop. Wednesday morning one of his co-workers arrived to find the front door busted out and glass all over the ground.

"All our stuff out of our stations was gone, all our clippers was [sic] gone," says Slater.

Several electronics were also missing.

"It's heartbreaking," says Slater. "I got [sic] five kids. I try to provide for my kids this way. This is the only way I make a living."

The shop did accept clients that day, making do with old equipment until they can replace what was taken.

"With him being a small business owner this comes out of his pocket and it's tough for loss," says Officer Eric Barnes, LRPD. "We want to try and help him."

Slater says he needs to protect his business. He plans on investing in some new security measures.

"We just got to play a bigger part in watching out for each other because somebody knows who did this," says Slater.

If you have any information about the burglary call Little Rock police.