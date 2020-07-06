Bar in Mabelvale set on fire, spray painted following positive COVID-19 case

MABELVALE, Ark. – The Arkansas Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a bar in Mabelvale went up in flames early Sunday morning. Fire officials say it is suspicious because the front of the building was spray-painted and they found a trail of charred grass in the back.

It happened less than 24-hours after the owner of Missy’s 19th Hole Bar and Grill, Missy Nickell, tested positive for COVID-19.

“I called my bar and told them to shut it down,” Nickell said.

After closing the doors indefinitely, she posted on the bar’s Facebook page Saturday to warn customers.

“I thought I was doing everything right,” Nickell said.

Sunday morning she woke up to pictures of her business in ruins and “COVID HOUSE” spray-painted in big red letters marking the entrance.

“I don’t know. It’s just horrible. I think it’s sorry for someone to come in and think they’re going to take control of something that they have no part in,” Nickell said.

Now, burnt walls and boarded windows are all that’s left of her business.

“It was my livelihood and my family and now I don’t have it,” Nickell said.

Since Nickell is quarantined she can’t even go see the damage for herself.

“That’s even worse. Well I say that’s worse but I don’t know that I need to see it.,” Nickell said.

She said she’s not going to let this break her and she is already looking at how to rebuild.

“I’m not going to let them take me out like that,” Nickell said.

The Fire Marshal’s office is still investigating the cause of this fire.

If you know anything about this case you are asked to contact police.