Baptist Health installing ‘Echo Show’ devices in COVID-19 patient’s rooms to communicate with doctors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—Amazon has donated hundreds of ‘Echo Show’ devices to Baptist Health.

According to a spokesperson with Baptist Health, staring next week they will begin installing more than 400 Amazon Echo Show devices in COVID-19 patient rooms.

The video devices will allow both doctors and patients to call one another as needed.

Kourtney Matlock, Baptist Health’s Corporate Vice President Care Continuum, says this will not take the place of face to face communication but will help limit the number of times it happens.

By using the devices, Matlock says doctors will be able to more easily communicate with patients by not having to put on any PPE.

Matlock says they are the first hospital in the state to experiment with the devices.

“This project has been very important in keeping our physicians safe and keeping them from going into the rooms more times than needed every single day,” said Matlock.

According to Baptist Health, Amazon donated around $60,000 for the devices which is part of the company’s global initiative to help front line health care workers and patients who are impacted by COVID-19.