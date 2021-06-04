Baptist Health Community Outreach to give free COVID-19 vaccines in Sherwood June 10

SHERWOOD, Ark. – Baptist Health Community Outreach will give free Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, June 10 at Sylvan Hills United Methodist Church.

The drive-thru vaccination clinic will be open from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at 9921 AR-107.

People who are interested in receiving the vaccine must be 18 years of age or older and bring a photo ID.

To schedule a vaccination appointment, call 501-202-1540.

Officials say walk-up vaccinations will also be available on a limited basis.

According to Baptist Health, COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the United States in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer.

Officials say by getting the vaccine, people are not only protecting themselves but family, friends, coworkers and others.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and Baptist Health vaccination clinics set up throughout the state, visit BaptistHealthCovidVaccine.com.

Baptist Health officials encourage those who have specific questions about getting vaccinated to talk with their primary care provider.