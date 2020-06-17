Baptist Health College holds drive-thru graduation for students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Baptist Health College held a drive-thru graduation for students who wanted to participate on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held on the Little Rock Campus. 208 Students received their diplomas, seven of which were from allied health programs, and RN, LPN programs.

Graduates received their white coats and any honor and awards they might have had.

Chancellor Judy Pile says those students will help fill a need in the community of Little Rock.

“We are experiencing shortages. We have a lot of needs at baptist health. We have a lot of needs in the metro area. Our employers are always looking for our graduates, our graduates have a lot of opportunity, for jobs in the areas that they’re interested in,” said Pile.

Chancellor Pile also said that the graduation ceremonies held Wednesday were a much-needed relief for students and faculty.