Banned books showcased in Little Rock: Event combats censorship

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK)- Once-banned or challenged books, like Fight Club, are being featured in Little Rock, as an annual, week-long event against censorship, hosted by the Central Arkansas Library System.

Believe it or not, censorship of books is still happening today and it’s something the library system says is unconstitutional- which is why they hold this event every year, in order to preserve intellectual freedom and the right to read what we choose.

Library officials say challenges of books are more than complaints, but are attempts by groups and individuals to remove or restrict access to them.

The book Fight Club is this year’s main feature.

“Examples are definitely Fight Club, but you can go from anything like the Lorax, to Captain Underpants, to Lolita,” Brad Mooy of the Central Arkansas Library System said of challenged books.

“You know it runs the gamete- so many different books have been banned or challenged,” he added.

Library Communications Director Tameka Lee said the week-long event of activities is “… to celebrate the freedom to read.”

“As a library system, we really do want to encourage people to get out there and read, even if it seems like a topic that controversial to someone- we recognize that everybody has a different interest.”

Events through the week include a showing of the Fight Club film, a writing contest in which someone will win $300, artisan soap making and a professional UFC fighter demonstration.

Various banned books and films are on display at the libraries.

For more information, check out the library system online.